Fuchs (ETR:FPE3) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.74

Fuchs SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as €41.74 ($45.37) and last traded at €41.40 ($45.00), with a volume of 62537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €41.64 ($45.26).

Fuchs Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Fuchs

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

