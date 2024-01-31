Artesian Resources Co. (ARTNA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on February 23rd

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Artesian Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Artesian Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Artesian Resources to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.

ARTNA opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average is $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $377.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $61.98.

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $26.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Artesian Resources news, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $203,395.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,453.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Artesian Resources news, SVP John M. Thaeder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $109,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,565.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $203,395.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,453.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,450 shares of company stock valued at $321,356. 20.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after buying an additional 224,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 115,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 53.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 66,776 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth about $2,241,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Artesian Resources during the third quarter worth about $964,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

