Evotec (ETR:EVT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.93

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €13.93 ($15.14) and last traded at €14.30 ($15.54), with a volume of 735263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €14.45 ($15.70).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €19.45.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

