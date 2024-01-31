Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Issues Earnings Results

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter. Komatsu had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%.

OTCMKTS KMTUY opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. Komatsu has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $31.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; material handling equipment; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

