Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $512.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.13. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $70.11 and a 1-year high of $554.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.88.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $22,983,188. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,330,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

