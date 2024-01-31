Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.98 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. Harmonic has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 11.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 378.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 34.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 26.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

