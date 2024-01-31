BNB Market Capitalization Tops $45.17 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $302.05 or 0.00708348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $45.17 billion and approximately $748.45 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,547,034 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BNB Coin Trading
