AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Short Interest Down 7.6% in January

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,100 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 402,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AlTi Global Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of AlTi Global stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. AlTi Global has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AlTi Global will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AlTi Global by 313.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,281,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after buying an additional 971,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AlTi Global by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AlTi Global by 88.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 210,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AlTi Global by 1,223.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 315,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in AlTi Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. 9.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James raised AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

