AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Short Interest Down 7.6% in January

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,100 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 402,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
AlTi Global Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of AlTi Global stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. AlTi Global has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34.
AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AlTi Global will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlTi Global
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James raised AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ALTI
AlTi Global Company Profile
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AlTi Global
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Microsoft stock to $450? Here’s How
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 big banking stocks that just got upgraded
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Advanced Micro Devices is at a significant turning point
Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.