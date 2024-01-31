Calix (NYSE:CALX) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.29 and a beta of 1.63. Calix has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $56.47.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Calix will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Calix by 102.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Calix by 483.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

