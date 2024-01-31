HSBC Lowers Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) to Hold

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JCI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.73.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.22. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,388,000 after buying an additional 156,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,094,000 after buying an additional 588,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,460,000 after buying an additional 248,016 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,834,000 after buying an additional 680,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

