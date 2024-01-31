Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,801,151. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $393.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.44 and a 200 day moving average of $349.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $402.64.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.25.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

