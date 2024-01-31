VELA Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,596 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $508.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $474.17 and its 200 day moving average is $434.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

