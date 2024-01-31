Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,022,894 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 143,593 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of Halliburton worth $81,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Citigroup increased their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average is $38.45.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

