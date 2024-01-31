New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $85.51 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of AutoZone worth $85,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,858.35.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,842.52 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,849.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,641.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2,570.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

