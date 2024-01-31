New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 329,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,652 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $93,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $216,993,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 879,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,407,000 after buying an additional 606,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $259.00 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.63 and a 1 year high of $320.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.59. The company has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

