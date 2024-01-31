Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 255 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,822,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

NYSE:ROK opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.75. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.19 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total transaction of $62,375.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,035.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

