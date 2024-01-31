Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.92. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Barclays lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

