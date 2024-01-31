Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 18,549 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,549 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

