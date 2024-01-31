Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 128 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $866,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $673,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $641,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,236.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,164.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1,149.66. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

