Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,555.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,331.23 and a 12 month high of $3,669.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,408.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3,164.62.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $53.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,555.62.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

