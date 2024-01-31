Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,098 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,961 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.23% of Lululemon Athletica worth $114,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,809,672,000 after buying an additional 353,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,572 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,471,000 after buying an additional 464,536 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $513,406,000 after buying an additional 140,552 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.61.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $481.40 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $481.35 and a 200 day moving average of $421.92.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

