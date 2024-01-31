Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 3,332 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.03 and a 200-day moving average of $90.22.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.