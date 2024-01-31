Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $341,922,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,770,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in AON by 41.8% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,363,000 after acquiring an additional 751,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after acquiring an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON opened at $298.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.45. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37.

AON Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.