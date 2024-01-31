New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 167,557 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,293,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 167,557 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of CSX worth $101,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

