New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,104,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 354,097 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Micron Technology worth $143,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.52.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,970,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $70,970,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,228 shares of company stock worth $23,984,131. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

