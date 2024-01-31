New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $119.15 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 939,938 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 57,644 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $119,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $136.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

