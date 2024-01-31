VELA Investment Management LLC Buys 706 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

