AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Short Interest Up 11.9% in January

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AerSale from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AerSale

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerSale

In related news, insider Frederick Craig Wright purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other AerSale news, insider Frederick Craig Wright acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $50,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,569,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,622,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASLE. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,049,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 726,738 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 26,053.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 158,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 157,621 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Stock Performance

Shares of AerSale stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.54 million, a P/E ratio of 108.44 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. AerSale has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $20.81.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). AerSale had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $92.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AerSale will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

