AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Short Interest Up 11.9% in January

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AerSale from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASLE. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,049,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 726,738 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 26,053.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 158,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 157,621 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AerSale stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.54 million, a P/E ratio of 108.44 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. AerSale has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $20.81.
AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). AerSale had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $92.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AerSale will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
