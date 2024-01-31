FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Shares Down 0.5%

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $835.77 million for the quarter.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, SSAMESA, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including precious metals, gravity concentrator service, audits and training, gas analysis and emissions monitoring services, liner profiling and scanning, kiln, packing and dispatching equipment, air pollution control, pneumatic conveying, gear, technical advisory, electrical and automation audits, mine planning, feeding and dosing equipment, and other services for the mining and cement industries.

