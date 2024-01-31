Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30-$4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion. Brinker International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.450-3.700 EPS.

Brinker International Stock Up 5.9 %

NYSE EAT traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.09. The company had a trading volume of 582,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,255. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.37.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $452,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,567.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 242.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 276.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

