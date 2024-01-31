LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.13 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 4.13%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

NYSE:LC traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.59. 791,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,645. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 2.04. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

