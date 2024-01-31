Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Short Interest Update

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APPN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 2,010,510 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $76,097,803.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,361,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,630,655.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 3,052,524 shares of company stock valued at $112,421,141 over the last 90 days. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Quarry LP bought a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. Appian has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $137.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.99 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a negative return on equity of 124.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Appian will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

