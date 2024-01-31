Short Interest in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Declines By 10.9%

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbe Robotics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arbe Robotics stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 89,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARBEW opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Arbe Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

