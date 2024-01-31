Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 165.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 41.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 404.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

NEO stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $151.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $49,082.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

