Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.95 to $22.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.1 billion to $43.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.83 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 20.950-22.000 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $595.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $16.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $550.36. The company had a trading volume of 327,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,435. The company’s 50-day moving average is $523.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $597.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $212.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

