Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GPR) were down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 1,696,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 506,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Great Panther Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Panther Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,461,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,017 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.