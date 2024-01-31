Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $669.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.97 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 88.97% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS.

Hawaiian Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 59,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,315. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $750.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HA shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Hawaiian by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.