Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.230-2.270 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.73.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $63.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,411,012. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 4.8% during the first quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

