Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,441 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1,956.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 170,034 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OFG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jesus Nestor De sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $82,585.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jesus Nestor De sold 3,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,992 shares of company stock valued at $409,588 in the last three months. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OFG Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $38.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.14.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $208.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

See Also

