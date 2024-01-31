Short Interest in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Drops By 13.6%

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.70. Arrow Financial has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $33.15.

In other news, Director Colin L. Read bought 1,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $42,847.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,976.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,951 shares of company stock valued at $117,092. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 36,197 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AROW. TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

