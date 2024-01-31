Short Interest in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Declines By 12.0%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,020,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the December 31st total of 32,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARDX. Raymond James raised their target price on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ardelyx

Ardelyx Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. Analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $199,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,997.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $199,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,997.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,769 shares of company stock worth $2,301,101. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Ardelyx by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,565,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,188,000 after acquiring an additional 97,951 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,950,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,993 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.