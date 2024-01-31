Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,672 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

Read Our Latest Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO opened at $101.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.40. The stock has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $101.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.