Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Short Interest Update

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,900 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 606,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Anixa Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 3,312.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Anixa Biosciences by 397.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 12,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Anixa Biosciences Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. Anixa Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANIX

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.