Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,016,000 after purchasing an additional 341,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,004,000 after purchasing an additional 487,496 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,140,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,911,000 after purchasing an additional 141,226 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP opened at $84.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.85. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

