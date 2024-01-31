Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $526,000 in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVNFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 27.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at about $808,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Arvinas by 20.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at about $972,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $42.84.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.93.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

