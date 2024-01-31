Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $526,000 in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 27.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at about $808,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Arvinas by 20.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at about $972,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.
Arvinas Price Performance
Shares of ARVN stock opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $42.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.93.
Arvinas Profile
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
