Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $526,000 in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 27.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at about $808,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Arvinas by 20.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at about $972,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $42.84.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.93.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

