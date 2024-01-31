17,181 Shares in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AZEK by 35.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AZEK by 155.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 113.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 384,936 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at $41,650,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,010 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. B. Riley cut their price target on AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AZEK from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

AZEK Price Performance

AZEK stock opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20 and a beta of 1.87.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Stories

