Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 87,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of OLO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OLO by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 16,227,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,223 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,804,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OLO by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 280,811 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $35,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 666,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,872.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $45,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,037.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $35,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 666,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,872.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,977 shares of company stock worth $219,523. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on OLO in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OLO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

OLO Stock Performance

OLO opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $9.12.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. On average, analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLO Profile

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

