Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group updated its FY24 guidance to $8.20-8.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.200-8.350 EPS.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $52.15.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

