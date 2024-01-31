Atria Investments Inc Purchases 1,029 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.81.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $298.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.99. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $319.92.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

