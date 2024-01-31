Jump Financial LLC Makes New $3.50 Million Investment in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 159,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Exelixis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,917,000 after buying an additional 1,683,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,546,000 after acquiring an additional 220,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exelixis by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,152,000 after acquiring an additional 423,520 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Exelixis by 67.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,732,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,033,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 265,404 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Shares of EXEL opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 583,345 shares in the company, valued at $12,839,423.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

